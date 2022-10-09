Free car seat clinic held over weekend in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Saturday clinic providing car seat installation assistance at no charge was organized by Franciscan Health.
Certified inspectors checked car seats for proper fit, even donating the new car seats to those who went to the clinic.
State Farm provided a $20,000 grant for the event this year.
Organizers said about 60% of car seats are installed improperly, and its all about providing the best protections and safety for the little passengers.
Community members who missed the clinic can still get car seat help at Franciscan Health.
"Here at Franciscan we've been doing car seat checks for many, many years," Director of Community Education Tristan Kirby said. "We're a permanent fitting station. Which means, any day of the week someone can call our office and have their car seat inspected. And then, we do have car seats for those in need on a daily basis."
This is the fourth car seat clinic in the area, with over 140 seats provided so far to the community.