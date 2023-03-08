Frankfort-based pop radio station to be sold to Christian university

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM EST Wednesday was 16.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Frankfort-based pop radio station to be sold to Christian university

  • Updated
  • 0
Shine 99 sold to Christian school

A microphone hangs in the WSHW Shine 99 studio at Kaspar Media Group headquarters in Frankfort. The CEO announced Tuesday the radio station will be sold to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. 

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — One Frankfort-based pop music station serving Greater Lafayette is being sold to an Illinois-based Christian school.

The CEO of WSHW Shine 99 said the offer was so attractive because it does not affect their other radio stations or websites.

Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois is set to buy the Frankfort-based radio station pending federal approval.

CEO Russ Kaspar says this sale has been years in the making.

After he met the Olivet President in the late 1980s, when they discussed expanding Olivet's presence in Illinois and giving the school permission to use the "Shine" name for one of its existing radio stations.

"We were just like two college kids going back and forth, you know? About the potential there," Kaspar said.

He said there are no plans to sell the other radio stations and websites under the Kaspar Media Group umbrella. The Federal Communications Commission must approve the sale of Shine 99 before it becomes official.

"It is going to change some things, no doubt," Kaspar said. "Hopefully one door closes, another door opens. We've got some really good people, but things do happen."

