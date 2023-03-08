Frankfort-based pop radio station to be sold to Christian university

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — One Frankfort-based pop music station serving Greater Lafayette is being sold to an Illinois-based Christian school.
The CEO of WSHW Shine 99 said the offer was so attractive because it does not affect their other radio stations or websites.
Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois is set to buy the Frankfort-based radio station pending federal approval.
CEO Russ Kaspar says this sale has been years in the making.
After he met the Olivet President in the late 1980s, when they discussed expanding Olivet's presence in Illinois and giving the school permission to use the "Shine" name for one of its existing radio stations.
"We were just like two college kids going back and forth, you know? About the potential there," Kaspar said.
He said there are no plans to sell the other radio stations and websites under the Kaspar Media Group umbrella. The Federal Communications Commission must approve the sale of Shine 99 before it becomes official.
"It is going to change some things, no doubt," Kaspar said. "Hopefully one door closes, another door opens. We've got some really good people, but things do happen."