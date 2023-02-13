Fowler gunman identified as Gary murder suspect by State Police

FOWLER, Ind. (WLFI) — The man who allegedly shot at a police officer in Fowler on Sunday is a suspect in a murder that occurred in Gary, Indiana earlier that day according to a news release from State Police.
Sergeant Jeremy Piers says the suspect, Kevin Varner, is now waiting to be extradited to Lake County.
51-year-old Varner of Hammond was booked in to the Benton County Jail around 10:20 p.m. Sunday after being sent to a Lafayette hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
He remains there now without bond.
"[It's] just odd that it would actually happen in a small town like this [where] you don't hardly see anything like that," Fowler resident Tiffany Jessie said Monday.
In 1998, Varner was found guilty of rape and criminal confinement in the Lake Superior Court. Varner's preliminary charges in Sunday's incident include possession of a firearm by a serious, violent felon, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.