Former Mayor, Sheriff Dave Heath laid to rest

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One week after his death, former Lafayette Mayor and Tippecanoe County Sheriff Dave Heath has been laid to rest. His funeral Monday drew friends and colleagues alike.
"He didn't know a stranger," Heath's friend Jim Reeves said. "If you walked up and introduced yourself once, he'd remember you next time. Just a good, solid human being."
Services began with a mass at Saint Mary's Cathedral in Lafayette at 11:30 a.m. followed by a funeral procession past Dave Heath's old places of work: Lafayette City Hall and the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department.
Reeves said he befriended heath when they both started working in law enforcement decades ago. He said this loss is tough for the whole community.
He describes Heath as one of the pillars of the community who did a lot of good.
"He was fair," Reeves said. "I mean, he was always fair with everybody."
Heath has been credited with building a new jail and bringing 9-1-1 to Tippecanoe County during his time as Sheriff.
Secretary of the County Merit Board, Joe Bumbleberg, says the department is where it is today because of Heath's leadership.
"His wife reminded me that when he became a deputy on the county police department, I swore him in," Bumbleberg said after paying his last respects to heath at the burial. "It's part of the relationships that you get in a town like Lafayette where everybody is a friend of somebody. And we all highly respect good public officials like Dave Heath."
According to his obituary Dave Heath died at IU Health Arnett Hospital after battling cancer. He was 75 years old.