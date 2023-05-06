Former CEO awarded Sagamore of the Wabash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Former Food Finders CEO Katy Bunder received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award Saturday night. She was presented with the honor at the organization's Blue Jean Ball.
The 10th annual Blue Jean Ball is the organization's primary annual fundraising event. The goal of the ball is to raise awareness and funds to support their work in addressing the needs of those facing hunger across western north-central Indiana with a goal to alleviate it.
State Rep. Sheila Klinker presented Bunder with the award followed by remarks from State Sen. Ron Alting and State Rep. Chris Campbell.
"Every Governor is different when we serve them, and this [award] is almost impossible to get today," Alting said. "It really is. there's only a handful maybe every two or three years that you're fortunate enough to get."
"I can think of no other person in this community more deserving than you, Katy, and I'm so proud that you have received this," Campbell said while standing on stage. "This is such a great honor."
The Sagamore of the Wabash Award is the highest honor the Governor can bestow on an Indiana citizen.