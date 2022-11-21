First Delphi murder hearing Tuesday, judge sets rules for attendees

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A hearing is scheduled in Carroll County at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the case of State of Indiana v. Richard Allen. Special Judge Frances C. Gull has issued a decorum order ahead of the hearing.
Allen has been charged with two counts of murder in the Delphi double homicide investigation.
Because of the "substantial public interest" in this case, the judge has released a list of 11 rules people going to the hearing must follow. For example, cell phones must be turned off in the courthouse, cameras will only be allowed on the first floor and no recording devices of any kind can be in the courtroom.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said Monday he feels good about the hearing. Particularly, he said, from an investigative standpoint.
"And when I mention the investigators, I guess I also include the community with that," Leazenby said. "And I'm thankful to see that there appears to be closure that we're gaining because of this arrest situation. And closure that will allow the families and the community to be a little more at peace."
He would not directly answer when asked whether or not he believes investigators found the true perpetrator in Allen.
"I believe strongly in innocence before guilt," Leazenby told News 18. "I just, I know what's been involved and so, again, I feel I have that much confidence in our investigators."
Any recording of the hearing made by the court will not be made public.