Fire burns Carroll County home Tuesday

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A call of a house fire came in around 10:20 Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of West County Road West 850 North in Carroll County.
Jackson Township Fire Department Captain Keith Black tells news 18 the call came in around 10:20 a.m.
Tri Township, Flora, Jackson Township, Rock Creek Township and Delphi firefighters could be seen fighting the fire into the afternoon. From the outside, the house looks like a total loss.
Onlookers tell News 18 the fire started with a wood stove. Officials say this is not the confirmed cause, but it is a strong possibility.
News 18 will provide more updates from first responders as soon as they become available.