Field fire evacuates corn maze, neighbors help stop blaze

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A field fire caused an evacuation of a corn maze Saturday in Newton County.
Nearby land owners and neighbors helped firefighters stop the spread. High winds spread the fire from where it started in another corn field.
A news release from Newton County Commissioner Kyle Conrad reads Brook-Iroquois Township firefighters were dispatched to State Road 16 just east of US 41 for a corn field on fire. High winds spread the fire a mile from there, to County Road 800 South.
It eventually reached Kindig's Corn Maze and patrons were evacuated. Firefighters remained on the scene for two hours.
Conrad said damage estimates have not been made, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.