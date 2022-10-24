Fairfield board president acts as interim trustee

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLFI) — Fairfield Township Board President Perry Schnarr is now also acting as Interim Trustee for the township.
As News 18 has previously reported, Taletha Coles identified Cheryl Watkins as her replacement in her resignation letter.
But according to County and Township officials, Watkins was not technically Coles' Chief Deputy in the first place.
Coles' resignation letter reads in part "My Chief Deputy Cheryl Watkins will fill my vacancy."
But on Oct. 20 Fairfield Township Board President Perry Schnarr took an oath of office as interim trustee at the Tippecanoe County Office Building.
According to Indiana law, the chief deputy trustee should become interim trustee in the event of a resignation. But Tippecanoe County Clerk Julie Roush said there is no documentation from Coles of Watkins being named Chief Deputy.
As board president, Schnarr is able to become interim trustee if there is not a chief deputy.
"[Watkins] is, in all purposes, Chief Deputy. But she didn't do the right documentation to do that, to say that she was the chief deputy," Schnarr told News 18. "[Coles] called the Sheriff's Department and told them that Cheryl Watkins was her Chief Deputy. That's all she did."
Official or not, Schnarr fired Watkins for "Personal reasons."
"She was associated with the past trustee [and there were] things that she was asking me to do that I didn't feel comfortable doing," he said.
Watkins did not reply to News 18's first requests for comment as of the publication of this article.
Schnarr said he will appoint his own Chief Deputy, known as a "designee," at Monday night's meeting.
Township offices do their own payroll and are not audited by the County Auditor's office. Schnarr has not told News 18 whether Watkins was being paid by the Township while acting as Chief Deputy as of the publication of this article.
A caucus is planned for Saturday, Nov. 12 to appoint an official interim trustee to fill the rest of Coles' term.