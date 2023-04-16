Eight Frankfort residents, including one-month-old, killed in car crash in Mexico

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — The Frankfort Police Department posted on their Facebook page Sunday that eight Frankfort residents are dead after a car crash while they were traveling in northern Mexico.
Blanca Guzman and her 1-month baby, Gabriel, Jocelyn Mejia Garcia, Jesus Mejia Garcia, Guadalupe Garcia, Fernando Garcia and Jesus Angeles and Maria Cuevas died in the crash. Frankfort Police said they will also try to receive more information about the crash from Mexican authorities, writing "We do know that Mexican officials are working with United States officials regarding those killed."
“We have lost 8 of our family members, friends and Frankfort residents. Please keep the family in your prayers," Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker writes in the post. "Very sad situation. We need to honor their memory and ensure the families get the answers regarding the cause of the crash.”
Two of the crash victims were students in the Frankfort school system. Frankfort Police say Jocelyn Mejia Garcia attended Suncrest Elementary and Jesus Mejia Garcia attended Frankfort High School.
The post reads "The Community Schools of Frankfort will have grief counselors available to support friends, teachers and classmates of Jocelyn and Jesus beginning [April 17]."