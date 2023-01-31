Early learning alliance seeks answers after county ranked low in childcare access

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Carroll County has now formed an Early Learning Alliance to promote access to early learning and childcare in the county.
The Alliance now seeks community input in the form of two surveys.
One for community members and one for people who work as childcare providers.
"These families deserve so much more now," Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julia Leahy said.
According to the nonprofit Early Learning Indiana's 2022 report, Carroll County is ranked second to last in percent of children able to be served with high-quality childcare.
Carroll is also one of ten counties with the lowest access according to the report.
Leahy said if they receive enough responses by mid-February, the Alliance will be able to apply for grant funding to help them give resources to families seeking care, and support current providers in the county.
"I think the face of the workforce has changed a lot just since 2020, and so, now, we have to adjust," she said. "There's more remote workers, but the remote workforce still needs to have places to go, and when they do, they need childcare."
"It's important for folks that want to live in Carroll County to have access to childcare," Jake Adams of the Economic Development Corporation said. "If not, they're going to go somewhere else that does have it."
Adams is a member of the Early Learning Alliance.
"We care about creating new jobs for our community, we care about wage increases for our community, we care about quality of place. Those are all fundamental economics of a community's health, and those are all built upon the foundation that there's adequate childcare resources," Adams said. "I really don't think throwing money at it is necessarily going to solve the problem."
That's why, Adams said, the surveys are so important. He said connecting providers with resources for certain certifications and regulatory processes can help them take on more students.
"We do have providers in our community, and they're doing wonderful," he told News 18. "They just can't keep up with the volume of need. And labor's an issue, right? So it's hard to find folks to hire."
"If there's a way that we can make sure people have a place to go to work, even if it is remote, and have access to quality childcare then I think that's a win-win for everyone," Leahy said.
Leahy said even if you yourself don't need childcare, but you know someone who does, you should take the survey as well.