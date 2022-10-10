Dutch Apple Pie Fundraiser returns for 28th year

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This week, the Lafayette Christian School Dutch Apple Pie Fundraiser returns.
This year is the 28th annual pie sale. Volunteers are working around the clock to make over 5,000 pies to sell Wednesday through Friday, or until the supply runs out.
You can buy a pie for $12 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12 through Friday Oct. 14 on the south side of the school building at 525 N 26th St. in Lafayette.
"Last year we sold out by 3 o'clock on Thursday, so you're going to want to come early and get them quick, Kindergarten teacher Bridget Winger said. "You can pay with cash, check or charge."
Volunteer pie makers are working until 9:00 p.m. Monday, and they'll start again bright and early on Tuesday to get those pies ready to be frozen and sold.
This fundraiser helps with tuition costs for families sending their children to Lafayette Christian. The apple pies themselves are a tribute to the school's Dutch-American history.
"We have a huge history rooted in our Dutch roots, along with the Christian Reform Church," Winger said. "That's what started and supported our school for over 70 years now, and we just stay rooted in that."
Winger told News 18 that the apples in the pies are from Indiana. She said organizers try to keep their supplies as local as possible for this event.