Driver fires semi-automatic weapon during traffic stop, arrested after chase

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, a Fowler Police Officer, Paden Clements, stopped a green car at the intersection of US-52 and 5th Street in Fowler. But, it wasn't an ordinary traffic stop.
The driver, 51-year-old Kevin S. Varner of Hammond, Indiana, started shooting a semi-automatic weapon at Officer Clements through his own rear window, breaking it out. Officer Clements and his squad car were not hit by any bullets.
Benton County Sheriff John Cox wrote in a news release a short chase happened before Varner crashed his car at the intersection of US-52 and East 150 South, and then tried to run away on foot before being arrested about a quarter of a mile east of the crash site along US-52.
Officers found Varner's semi-automatic weapon.
Varner was taken to a hospital in Lafayette by Benton County EMS for minor injuries.
Sheriff Cox writes charges are pending Varner’s release from the hospital.
Indiana State Police are investigating this case. The Fowler Police Department, Benton County Sheriffs Office, Warren County Sheriffs Office, Oxford Town Marshal, Benton County EMS and Benton County EMA assisted in the pursuit.
The Sheriff's department tells News 18 this case is still under investigation and there is no additional information at this time. Sheriff Cox writes any updates in the case will be released by the Indiana State Police or the Benton County Prosecutors Office.