Disaster recovery centers open in Clinton, White counties

CLINTON, WHITE COUNTIES, Ind. (WLFI) — In a news release sent Sunday evening, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it is partnering with the state of Indiana to open two disaster recovery centers for the victims of the March 31 and April 1 storms and tornadoes.
Both centers open May 1 and are open until May 3. They open again from May 11 to 13.
In Clinton County, the center is located at the Clinton Emergency Management Building at 1859 South Jackson Street in Frankfort. Center hours on May 1 and 2 and 11 and 12 will be 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Hours for May 3 and 13 will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In White County the disaster recovery center is located at 1017 O’Conner Boulevard in Monticello. Center hours on May 1 and 2 and 11 and 12 will be 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Hours for May 3 and 13 will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In their news release, FEMA said additional recovery centers are open or will be opening soon in other areas recovering from the storms. They said people and businesses in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties can visit any open center for help.
To find a nearby center, visit fema.gov/drc.
They said to apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service.
The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 14, 2023