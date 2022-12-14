Development director announces mayoral run with incumbent's support

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Development Director Erin Easter is running for Mayor of West Lafayette. She is endorsed by current Mayor John Dennis.
In a speech before Easter's announcement of her candidacy at Bruno's Pizza in West Lafayette at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dennis highlighted Easter's working relationships with the fire department and other city officials as part of why she makes a good candidate.
Easter said land use planning is something she would focus on if elected.
"We live in an incredible community and I have had the great fortune to be a part of a lot of the initiatives and planning and development that has made this the community that it is today," she said. "And I want to see that success continue. I want to make sure that we provide jobs for people and that we grow our local economy while we keep an eye on things like our neighborhoods and our quality of place."
She tells News 18 her next step is getting out into the community and talking to voters.
"We are growing as a community and we are also growing as a student resident population through Purdue University," Easter said. "And all of that growth is wonderful, but we have to have a plan for how we're going to manage that. Whether it's building new roadways, building housing, taking care of our wastewater and our utilities. All of those things go into city planning and an environment and a community that works."