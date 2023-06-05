Developer withdraws plans for residential complex after public opposition

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Dozens of people attended the Tippecanoe County Commissioners meeting Monday morning ready to speak against a rezoning petition.
But, after seeing the opposition, Trinitas Development backed out. Trinitas was asking for nearly 23 acres to be rezoned.
They planned to build a "multi-family development" on the south side of South River Road about a mile west of US 231.
A staff report says the property has been zoned industrially since the 1960s.
After dozens of people made it known they were at today's meeting to comment on the proposed rezoning, Trinitas withdrew their petition. This sparked a round of applause from some members of the public, followed by a mass exodus from the meeting.
After the Commissioners meeting adjourned, Commissioner Tracy Brown said he was prepared to change his vote from a yes to a no. He said he has changed his vote on a petition this two or three times before.
"[The complex] needs to go to another location," Brown said. "We'll see what happens."