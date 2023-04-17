Democratic City Council candidates debate before primary

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Early voting starts Tuesday in the primary election for the West Lafayette City Council. All four Democratic candidates let their voices be heard Monday night on a News 18 Live Stream.
Iris O'Donnell Bellisario, Gerald Thomas, David Sanders and James Blanco are the four people competing for three City Counselor at-large positions. It is the only contested race in this year's primary.
The debate lasted just over an hour, and candidates largely agreed with one another on the issues addressed. This made the intended rebuttal section of the debate into an opportunity for additional comments.
Iris O'Donnell Bellisario is the only candidate not currently serving on the City Council.
When asked their opinion on the Indiana Economic Development Corporation's proposal to build a pipeline from Tippecanoe to Boone County all candidates disagreed with the idea. The pipeline would supply water to a new industrial park from the same aquifer that supplies West Lafayette.
"Aquifers do not recharge very rapidly," Sanders said. "This is a problem nationally that we have depletion of aquifers and they really are affecting the future of access to water."
"Our needs for water are ever growing, and it strikes me as a very odd idea, a very mistaken idea to be diverting large quantities of water outside of the county," Blanco said.
"I am not in favor of it, I think the first thing we should be doing in consideration with this is understanding what is the lifespan of this water supply?" Bellisario said. "What are our growing needs going to be? With a growing community comes growing needs of water."
"I've always felt that water was our next oil," Sanders said. "As we're seeing around the country, water has become a very valuable commodity. So, why would we send our water to a different county?"
When asked their opinion on what the City Council can do to help reduce gun violence, here's what the candidates replied:
"You know, I'm not here to represent my own opinion, but the community's opinion," Bellisario said. "I would love to hear what their ideas are on this. I think there's opportunities like what we're doing at the West Lafayette intermediate school, having a police officer there engaging with the youth to teach them, you know, What is a police officer? How do you handle a firearm safely?"
"We're seeing folks probably not from the Greater Lafayette area come in and bring some of this gun violence that we've been seeing," Thomas said. "I'm very proud of our West Lafayette Police Department. They are a top notch department, they make sure that they go out and visit with schools and with companies to show them that we are here, we hear what you're saying, we have a plan."
"Because of state preemption of local laws our ability to address this issue is comparatively limited. It is something that I have opposed often," Sanders said. "We continue to see it even in this latest session, that the state is making it more and more difficult for communities, local municipalities to regulate their own lives. So, we have to admit that."
"Actually, I also wanted to shout out our colleague who is not a part of this debate, Kathy Parker, for her work in putting on seminars showing people how to safely store their guns and all that," Blanco said. "I think that's a great effort on her part. I think all these are necessary and so much more. But, unfortunately our ability to do more is pretty limited by the state."
Lafayette City races and the Republican party races are not contested in this election.