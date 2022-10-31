Delphi man arrested on two counts of murder in 2017 double homicide investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Standing in the same church where they first announced the murder of Liberty German and Abigail Williams, Indiana State Police announced they have arrested a man in connection to the double homicide of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

According to Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter, Delphi resident Richard Allen was arrested on two counts of murder. Allen has plead not guilty to the charges and is being held without bond.

“The arrest of Richard M. Allen of Delphi on two counts of murder is sure a major step in leading to the conclusion of this long term and complex investigation,” Carter said.

Carter stated that this is still an active investigation and thanked many individuals and groups for their continued support of the investigation.

The probable cause affidavit has been sealed by the court and will not be available at this moment. Officials would not discuss or release any information on the arrest or case, but said the tip line will remain open and that the suspect is innocent until proven guilty.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

