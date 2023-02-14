Delphi broadband project officially begins, fiber to hit county in coming weeks

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Delphi's fiber internet project, Broadway Broadband, officially broke ground Tuesday morning. The symbolic groundbreaking ceremony held at Delphi City Hall is just the beginning of widespread fiber internet access in Carroll County.
"We've been trying to bridge the digital divide between rural communities and denser communities that don't necessarily have access to high-speed internet, and we have been working on this project for over a year," Mike Barron, Director of Marketing and Member Services for Miami-Cass REMC, told News 18.
"I think if COVID taught us anything it's that without reliable internet connections, we're all at a loss," Delphi Mayor Anita Werling said.
Barron, speaking for the nonprofit powering Broadway Broadband, said fiber will first be installed in the southwest part of Delphi.
Pricing to get online with Broadway Broadband starts at just under $60 per month. That plan gives you internet connection for up to five devices at 150 megabits per second.
Just over $85 a month provides speeds of 300 megabits per second, and $115 dollars per month is the most expensive package with unlimited access and speeds up to one gigabit per second.
The overall timeline for the project should be about a year.
Funding for the project comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
"The strategy has been do it right the first time and then make sure that we are deploying a quality product that's going to last a long time," Jake Adams, Director of the Carroll County Economic Development Corporation, said. He told News 18 this is just one more option to allow people to get online, and hopefully keep cost of access down.
"At my home, you can bet as soon as it gets to my neighborhood I'll be signing up as well," Mayor Werling said.
Adams said similar projects are set to break ground in Flora and the rest of Carroll County in the coming weeks.