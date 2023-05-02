Defense argues alleged killer was abused, state rests case in murder trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An alleged murderer's lawyer in Tippecanoe County says he was a "sex slave." That's what jurors in the trial of Nike Haynie heard Tuesday morning during opening statements.
As News 18 has previously reported, Haynie is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Marc Sherwood in 2020.
While the defense says Nike Haynie was the victim of sexual abuse, the prosecution says there is no evidence of this.
"Mr. Haynie is now raising the defense of 'effects of battery,' Cassidy Laux of the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office said during his opening statement. "Claiming that he was overcome with fear of Marc due to persistent abuse. Quite simply, there is no evidence that Mister Sherwood ever abused Nike Haynie. In fact, I expect evidence to show the contrary."
An IU Health Arnett Hospital nurse who examined Haynie the night of Sherwood's stabbing appeared as a witness. She said she found redness on the inside of his throat. This was the only injury she found during her two hour forensic exam.
In Haynie's attorney's opening statement, the defense said Marc Sherwood allowing Nike Haynie to stay in his Lafayette home for weeks in 2020 came with strings attached.
"You see, Nike could use freely the extra vehicle and the bedroom in the residence as long as he provided Marc Sherwood unconditional, consistent and ongoing sex at his pleasure," Haynie's attorney Terrance Kinnard said during his opening statement. "Boiled down to it's finest point, Nike Haynie was a sex slave."
Jurors Tuesday could see body camera footage from the first police officer on the scene of the death of Marc Sherwood.
When Lafayette Police Officer Griffith arrived at the home on Rochelle Drive in the Fall of 2020, he was greeted with a neighbor repeating something Haynie said when trying to flag down help. The neighbor told the officer Haynie said "He didn't mean to kill him."
When the officer enters the house the video shows Haynie getting on the phone and saying tearfully to someone on the other end "Mommy, I just killed somebody." He continues to cry and says "He just tried to rape me."
Haynie repeats he believed Sherwood was going to rape him that night in a recorded interview with a detective after the police arrived. A large part of that interview was also shown in court Tuesday. In it, Haynie tells former Lafayette Police Detective Humphrey he met Sherwood on a gay dating app called Jack'd.
In the video shown in court, Haynie tells investigators that on the day he allegedly killed Sherwood, Sherwood tried to bend him over the kitchen counter. "Marc tried to hurt me, Marc tried to rape me," Haynie said in the video.
Haynie said he grabbed two knives, one paring knife and one smaller knife, from a drawer in the kitchen and stabbed Sherwood with the larger one. Haynie said the fight continued into the bedroom, where Haynie thought Sherwood was searching for a gun. (When questioned by investigators in the video, Haynie said he did not know if Sherwood actually owned a gun.) Haynie said he stabbed Sherwood again by the nightstand and kept stabbing him multiple times.
In crime scene photos shown in court, the kitchen shows no signs of a struggle.
Forensic Pathologist and Medical Examiner Dr. Wolfe testified on Tuesday afternoon. He said his examination found sharp force wounds — also known as stab wounds — to Sherwood's head, chest, abdomen, thighs and back.
Dr. Wolfe said Sherwood probably died from his wounds within a minute.
Eleven witnesses testified on behalf of the state Tuesday. The prosecution rested its case around 2 p.m. The trial begins again at 8:30 Wednesday morning.