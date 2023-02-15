Deery passes first two bills in state senate

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Republican State Sen. Spencer Deery of West Lafayette passed his first two bills in the senate Tuesday.
Senate Bill 243 would require the Indiana Department of Revenue to provide Hoosiers who paid adjusted gross income taxes with a receipt that explains how their taxes are used. It unanimously passed out of the Senate.
"When Hoosiers go to any retailer or shop online, they get a receipt that shows what was purchased," Deery said. He said this will be an easy, transparent way for taxpayers to see how their money was spent.
The second bill he authored, Senate Bill 404, would prohibit public colleges and universities from withholding a transcript if a student paid between $100 to $300 dollars toward their debt within the last year, depending on how much the student owes.
"This bill was designed to allow current and former students at public colleges in Indiana to continue to make progress toward their academic goals," Deery said. "It would allow students who have made a good faith effort to pay down their debts to return to another institution and complete their education."
Both bills now move to the Indiana House of Representatives.