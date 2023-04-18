Deaths of "Frankfort Eight" inspire fundraising efforts for victims' families

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Eight tragic deaths are sparking fundraising efforts in one Clinton County community. Now dubbed "The Frankfort Eight," the heartbreaking news has brought together people from all walks of life trying to make a difference for the families these people left behind.
"Even though I wasn't involved in their lives, I'm still part of the community that does care," Frankfort resident Andera Sanchez said. She was devastated to learn of the deaths of the "Frankfort Eight" in a fiery car crash in Mexico Saturday.
Guadalupe Mejia Garcia, his son Jesus and daughter Jocelyn, Blanca Guzman and her 1-month-old son Gabriel, Jesus Angeles, Fernando Garcia Angeles and Maria Cuevas all died while on a trip together in northern Mexico.
Esmeralda Cruz, Health And Human Sciences Educator for the Purdue Extension in Clinton County, is one of the organizers of a city-wide fundraiser for the families of the victims with an overall goal of $30,000.
"Our community is very ethnically diverse," Cruz said. "We have a large Latino population in our community. But, it doesn't matter what ethnicity people are from, or what race, or what color of skin, everybody is just coming together and saying we as a whole lost eight community residents, and families in our community have lost loved ones. And we are here to work together to try to support as much as we can."
75% of the entire fifth grade class at Jocelyn's elementary school sought out a counselor the first day back after her death, and one of Jesus' freshman classmates reacted strongly as well.
"[One of our teachers] said she had a student yesterday that just wanted to get a box and be able to donate money for the families. And he was very persistent with that," Superintendent for the Community Schools Of Frankfort Matt Rhoda said. "Now we have a way in which we will support the fundraising."
Donation boxes will be put out at Frankfort businesses in the coming days, and the Learning Network of Clinton County in Frankfort will serve as a hub for the community to donate as well.
Their website also has a link to the Ocho Strong/Frankfort Eight online Fundraiser. With this link, people can donate to one specific family or to a general fund, which will be split evenly amongst the families.
Dates for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims here in Prairie Creek Park and a tamales sale to raise money for their families will be announced soon.