Dayton man to return to Ukraine, volunteer with International Legion

DAYTON, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 met Dayton, Indiana native Edward Snyder in June, when he was helping the Russo-Ukrainian war's humanitarian effort from Poland.
He returned to the WLFI viewing area to visit family and stopped by the News 18 studio in-person to talk about his new volunteering role.
Now, Snyder volunteers in a non-combat role with the International Legion of Defense of Ukraine. A legion created by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for foreign citizens wanting to join the Ukrainian fight.
"If we let ourselves get too caught up in it then we could make some mistakes," Snyder said of his time volunteering thus far.
The Communications Director for the International Legion goes by her call sign "Mockingjay" for safety purposes, since humanitarian and other volunteers can be direct targets of Russian aggression. She says it is not common for a legionnaire to advertise their position publicly.
"Mockingjay" told News 18 the volunteers play an important role in this war.
"The need for volunteers is not because there is not a will, or because there is incompetence on the Ukrainian side," she said. "It's because the Ukrainian army just grew so fast that it's impossible to meet every single need and bridge every single gap in official army ways, or with official army resources."
After being away from all the action for a short while, Snyder is set to board a flight to Ukraine Wednesday.
Despite the stressful work, he doesn't plan to be back any time soon, bidding his family farewell before the new year.
"It's obviously not about the money, it's not about prestige. It's about defending democracy. Because Ukraine is where the future of democracy is being decided," Snyder said. "Ukrainians are defending their homes, and that's honorable in itself. But, the international legion, people like myself, are defending the world. And that's a different kind of honor I think."
Both Snyder and "Mockingjay" said there is concern as the war continues amid the changing seasons. A winter on the front will pose new challenges.