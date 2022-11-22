Community reacts to first Delphi double homicide hearing

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Delphi resident Erica Draper said she trusts the system, most of the time. But, when it comes to the sealing of the probable cause affidavit and charging documents of accused murderer Richard Allen, she doesn't fully understand it.
The public in Carroll County didn't leave with any more information about the Delphi double homicide investigation after the case's first hearing Tuesday morning. The special judge handling the case did not immediately make a decision on whether or not to unseal the court documents.
The prosecution revealed at the hearing that Becky Patty, Liberty German's grandmother, wrote a letter to the court to ask that the documents remain sealed.
Meanwhile, Draper is trying to stay open minded about the case and ongoing homicide investigation. She said she spoke with Richard Allen on multiple occasions while he worked at a local CVS pharmacy before he was charged with the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
"This town has known Richard Allen for a long time (while he was) working at CVS and we've all liked Richard Allen," Draper said. "So, my feelings are that he's innocent until proven guilty. So, the court of law will show one way or the other."
She said at one point, she worked with his wife.
When she heard about Richard Allen being charged with two counts of murder, Draper said she felt sorry for his family. She thinks her fellow community members should leave the victims' families and Allen's family members in peace.
"I find it a little odd that [the court documents are] sealed," she told News 18. Normally you'd be able to know why somebody is being charged with something. I don't know why it's so secretive."
She said the people of Delphi and Carroll County have had enough confusion throughout the investigation and having some closure would help. But, she said she has to trust that the judge knows what she's doing.
The families of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were not available for interviews as of the publication of this article.