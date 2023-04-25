City requests more frequent Veo vehicle pick up

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The city of West Lafayette is working with rideshare company Veo to stop improper parking of their rented bikes and scooters.
To report a Veo vehicle being improperly parked you can simply scan the vehicle's QR code on your smartphone. If you can't capture the QR code or identification number, try to record the vehicle's frame number, which is made up of four letters or numbers at the bottom of the vehicle's stem.
Then, send an email to hello@veoride.com with the vehicle's location and what the issue is.
As we've reported, the founders presented Purdue President Mung Chiang with a custom golden scooter at a recent press event to commemorate Veo's launch on campus. Veo deployed a mixed fleet of 500 scooters and bikes last month as students returned from spring break.
"There's a curiosity whenever anything changes within the city. Both with residents and, you know, with staff members who are also residents," West Lafayette Development Director Erin Easter said. "When something changes, we notice it. And we've been working with Veo over the course of many weeks on their deployment, but also making sure that their program is right sized for our community."
Easter said it is the rider's responsibility to park Veo vehicles in the proper place when they are done with their ride. Scooters are allowed to be parked along sidewalks as long as they are parked upright and not parked in a way that blocks accessibility.
The city has requested Veo brings the bikes and scooters back to their designated parking areas within 24 hours in certain parts of the city, like neighborhoods further from campus. The time limit used to be 72 hours.
"It's a great success story, really," Easter said. "A Purdue innovation coming out of Purdue many years ago, and them expanding and growing and coming back to West Lafayette. It's a great partnership and they've been very responsive to our concerns."