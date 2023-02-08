Chemistry demo to celebrate women in STEM

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and a science event in Tippecanoe County is planned to celebrate on Feb. 11.
The Wizard Science event at River City Community Center is being put on by Evonik Tippecanoe Laboratories Women Initiative Network. There will be a free science demonstration at 10:00 a.m.
After some chemistry experiments there will be a career talk led by women scientists and engineers from Evonik.
"It's really encouraging for young girls and for young women to see that there are successful females who have had careers in that field," Stephanie Whitmore, Chair of the Women's Initiative Network at Evonik, said. She said kids love seeing the chemical reactions in person.
"To see these younger kids having these dreams and aspirations to go into a science or STEM field and to see that you can be an inspiration to them, help encourage them and build their self confidence is just a tremendous feeling," Whitmore told News 18.
She says some of the experiements in store this weekend look similar to ones you can do at home. But, with chemicals and reagents that have a lot more power the results are going to be different.