Casanova to be sworn in early as Fairfield trustee

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WLFI) — Monica Casanova will officially be sworn-in as Fairfield Township Trustee Tuesday morning at the Tippecanoe County Clerk's Office, over a month earlier than when her term would usually start in January.
"I really felt like I needed to step up and take on my role early on so I could fulfill the duties of the trustee," she said.
Casanova said the township's current office hours will remain in place until she can hire and train at least two full-time staff members, which would happen some time in December at the earliest. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday the office is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday's hours are 3 to 8 p.m.
Updating the township website is also on her agenda for her first days in office.
"I want to do good for the township," Casanova said. "I owe it to them, we owe it to them. I mean the board and myself, to fulfill our duties and do what, you know, is past due as far as fulfilling [our roles] the best that we can for this township."