Carroll County jail estimated to cost almost $26 million

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The latest price estimate for the new Carroll County jail is $3 million more than what county officials think they can afford.
The total estimated construction cost for the new Carroll County Jail comes to just under $26 million after bids from 80 sub-contractors.
This estimate is $10 million more than the most recent one.
Carroll County officials say, ideally, the funds are available to pay $23 million dollars for the new jail.
During the meeting held at the Courthouse on Monday afternoon, Commissioner Chairman William Brown said the county is "Paying the price," of waiting the better part of a decade to finalize plans for the new jail.
Commissioner Steve Pearson said three years ago the jail could have been built for $19,500,000.
"It's frustrating [how long the jail plans are taking], and this is my first year as president," Scott Ayres, County Council President said. "My vice president and I sat down with the commissioners at the beginning of this year in January or February and put some figures together, sat down with them together as with the Sheriff and said let's get this thing going, let's get this ball rolling."
The jail is still expected to take a year and a half to build. The $3 million budget discrepancy could lead to a complete building redesign, which would take more time and likely cause the price to go up even more.
"Well, we've had, obviously, an increase in some of the interest rates over the past six, eight months which will cut in to our bonding level that we'll be able to bond over the period of time," Ayres said. "It's going to take a call to Baker Tilly to see if we'll be able to maintain that $10 million bond issue."
As for next steps, county officials say they are going to finalize numbers while BW Construction looks into how to cut costs without having to do a complete redesign of the building, Another meeting is being planned for early January.