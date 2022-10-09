Camp for kids with uncommon surgery held for first time in Brookston

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A new summer camp has come to Camp Tecumseh in Brookston this weekend. It is for kids who have had rotationplasty surgery.
Rotationplasty is a procedure where the leg above the knee is amputated. The knee is replaced with the ankle, which is rotated 180 degrees before being reattached. So, the foot then faces backwards and the ankle acts as a new knee.
Rotationplasty is often done on patients who have had bone cancer in their legs.
Brookston resident Jodi Mattox is the first person in the United States to have gotten a rotationplasty at the Mayo Clinic as a child. She had the idea for this camp to bring together kids with her same limb difference.
"So the benefit of having a rotationplasty instead of an above-knee amputation is that I don't have phantom pain, I don't have blisters," Mattox said. "So, by my foot being rotated, I have a surface to walk on that was intended to be walked on."
Mattox's brainchild, Pivot 180, is operating under Camp No Limits this year. According to their website, Camp No Limits is an organization that organizes camps for kids with limb loss and differences throughout the country.
Kids came from all over the U.S. and Puerto Rico to take part in the first-ever camp for kids with rotationplasty right here in Indiana. Like 14-year-old Marcella Namwanje. She had her surgery in the summer of 2020. She just joined a volleyball team for the first time since her rotationplasty.
"Most people, they stare a lot and it kind of makes us insecure and nervous about our leg. Especially me," Namwanje said. "Kids these days, like, they kind of judge. So, I'm like, don't judge! You've got to like, ask them what happened instead of like laughing or judging them or talking about them behind their backs."
Namwanje said she doesn't feel insecure or nervous about her leg at camp.
Volunteer mentor Shanna Lunasin, who had a rotationplasty at Mayo Clinic shortly after Mattox did, said her favorite part about camp is giving back to kids like her and Mattox.
"It's a big, different change in life that others can't understand, and this is a place where they can be fully understood and be themselves in a supportive community," Lunasin said.
Jeremy Risher brought his 14-year-old daughter to Camp Tecumseh all the way from Jacksonville, Florida. At camp, she got on a bike for the first time since she had her rotationplasty surgery at 5 years old.
"It's hard, you know, being a parent," Risher told News 18. "I'm the guy, I'm the big guy and it's hard. Like, just the kids introducing themselves. To hear all their personalities and all their stories, and to see how far along they are in their progression. And the things they do now, to see them. It brings a tear to your eye just to know what they've gone through and see their spirits also high, and to have them all here in one place."
Mattox has plans to bring back Pivot 180 every year.