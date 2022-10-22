Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County.
Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi.
Indiana State Police say in a news release this happened just after 5:00 p.m. Friday.
52-year-old Jerry D. Spegal from Camden was traveling Northbound on State Road 25 when he lost control of his motorcycle. He hit a guardrail in the median and was then thrown from his motorcycle.
Spegal was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened. The Carroll County Coroner pronounced Spegal dead at the scene.
State Police say they do not know why the crash happened.