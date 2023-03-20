AR-15 style weapon possibly used in Cutler shooting

CUTLER, Ind. (WLFI) — Whoever is responsible for an early-morning Sunday shooting in Cutler is still on the loose. Carroll County Dispatch got a call of shots fired on County Road 485 South just before 1:30 a.m.
Cutler resident Tiffany Stone said her daughter was having a sleepover birthday party when multiple shots were fired on her street this weekend, one bullet hitting her shed.
In Stone's security camera footage, a white pickup truck can be seen driving on County Road 485 South before the sound of rapid-fire gunshots are heard.
The Carroll County Sheriff's department said the truck is likely a Ford F-150 made between the years 2015 and 2022. Investigators said the shell casings found at the scene match a possible AR-15 style weapon.
At another home next door to Stone's, one bullet hole was found in the upstairs bedroom of a child.
"As a parent myself I can't imagine the feeling of, you know, waking up to police at my door and finding that out," Carroll County Deputy Mike Hobbs said. "I'm very thankful that the child is safe and really nobody was injured in any of this."
Eight to 12 shots were fired at both homes. In security footage obtained by investigators, up to 20 more rounds can be heard being shot in an unknown direction.
"Something like this obviously is kind of shocking for a little town of Cutler," Hobbs said. "We're trying to look into every type of motive right now and looking at all the leads and everything that we have currently. But, as of right now, we're thankful that nobody was injured or hurt and we're very thankful for the residents here for coming forward with any camera footage or anything they have to help us in this."
The Sheriff's Office does not know if one person or multiple people are responsible for this as of the publication of this article.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the possible shooter is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at (765)-564-2413.
Tiffany Stone and her husband both declined to be interviewed on-camera. The residents at the home where a bullet was found in a child's bedroom did not respond to News 18's request for comment.