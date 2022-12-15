Appeals Court reverses felony convictions of Teising

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The State Court of Appeals has reversed a earlier ruling in the theft case of Jennifer Teising.
The court document stated, "Our task on appeal is not to determine whether Teising was derelict in her duties as Trustee while camping outside the township and working remotely for many months during the pandemic. The question before us, rather, is whether her acts constituted theft."
"We conclude that the evidence presented in this case does not support the twenty-one convictions of theft, as the State failed to establish that Teising ceased being a resident of Wabash Township. 1"
Earlier this year, Teising was found guilty of 21 felony counts of theft, accusing her of collecting a salary, even though she didn't live in Wabash Township.
