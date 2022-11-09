 Skip to main content
American Legion Post receives WWII-era tank

WWII Tank delivery

Crane operators lower a WWII-era tank onto a concrete platform outside the American Legion Post 11 in Lafayette on Wednesday. Commander Mark Dexter of Legion Post 11 says they requested to have a display like this back in 2012.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The American Legion Post 11 in Lafayette is now home to a World War II-era tank. Members gathered to watch the artifact be lowered to its home base by two cranes Wednesday.

Commander Mark Dexter of Legion Post 11 says they requested to have a display like this back in 2012.

"Because we're a military organization, we like to have equipment on display," Dexter said. "Myself, I was attached to an armor battalion in 1974 through '77. So, it's kind of neat to me to have this tank down here."

But it wasn't until the V-F-W in Attica closed several months ago that the tank became available.

"A lot of our veterans, when they were in the military, these were the vehicles that they were in," Dexter told News 18. "So it brings back a lot of memories, some good, some bad."

The tank's permanent home will be the new concrete slab outside the entrance. 

Post 11 will be hosting a Veteran's Day event on Friday. 

