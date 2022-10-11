After largest strike since beginning of war, Purdue professor weighs in on conflict in Ukraine

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tuesday brought news of the largest Russian strike on Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February. News 18 spoke with a Purdue University Political Science professor to hear his take on the conflict.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spent part of Tuesday thanking world leaders for their support of the war effort while also asking for more assistance.
Purdue University Political Science Professor Kyle Haynes says Tuesday's meeting of G-7 leaders likely will not have significant impacts policy-wise. However, the show of solidarity is helpful for Ukraine's cause.
"I think Putin's idea is that he'll be able to outlast the rest of the world here, and I think that these types of symbolic demonstrations of unity and resolve help to show that that's not going to work," Haynes said.
As the war continues, Russia claims it will use nuclear weapons only as a defense. But,at this point, Haynes doesn't know if they will be used at all.
"There are these, sort of, opportunities where Putin might have incentives to escalate, potentially to the use of nuclear weapons," Haynes said. "But, as these moments pass [it] becomes harder and harder to threaten to use them credibly."
On the battlefields, the weather is only getting colder.
"In the fall and through the winter and into the early spring, there's probably not going to be a ton of movement in terms of the front lines of the war," Haynes said.
One thing is for sure; nobody knows how this war will end.
"It's very unclear what ending this war will look like," Haynes said. "By annexing Ukrainian territory, Putin has basically tied his hands. He cannot agree to a peaceful settlement where Russia doesn't end up with this territory ... The most likely outcome is, it'll require fighting until the front lines kind of stabilize. It'll require fighting until there's basically a stalemate, and I think it's more likely than not that that kind of stalemate will just lead to what's basically called a 'frozen conflict.'"
Haynes predicts this war on Ukraine isn't the last time the world will see real violence in this region.