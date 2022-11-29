Accused Delphi killer asks for trial to be moved

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Richard Allen, the alleged murderer of Delphi teens Abigail Williams and Liberty German, and his attorneys are asking for a change of venue for his jury trial.
They ask that the trial be moved somewhere at least 150 miles away from Carroll County.
Attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi say the publicity the case has received and the small population of Carroll County would make it "impossible" to find jurors without a connection to the case or ideas about Allen's innocence or guilt.
The motion lists data from Google about searches for the name "Richard Allen." It reads, on average, half the residents of Carroll County searched Allen's name in October after his arrest. Attorneys then compare that to the city of Fort Wayne, where about 3.85% of residents Googled the name "Richard Allen" in the same time frame.
Lafayette attorney Earl McCoy said they likely picked Fort Wayne for a reason.
"The judge that's been assigned to this case is probably more likely to grant it because that judge is based out of Fort Wayne," McCoy said. "Any time somebody is working from home they may be a little more comfortable than having to travel to an unusual office or an unusual space. The hearing that was conducted not long ago, the judge from Fort Wayne had to travel to Carroll County, Indiana, and sit on a bench she's never sat on before."
Allen's attorneys also list the prosecutor's request that the probable cause affidavit be sealed and the original judge's withdrawal from the case to show the "Magnitude of interest and publicity in this case."
McCoy said a motion like this is to be expected for a murder trial like this.
"Certainly the jury will be picked from another county," he told News 18. "I think any legal expert that's given any thought to this case expected right from the beginning that once charges are filed, if it's a case that is going to jury trial and we have to pick a jury, we will need to pick a jury outside of Carroll County, Indiana. That is, so to speak, a no-brainer."
McCoy said travel time for the victims' families may play into the judge's decision on whether or not to move the entire trial, and whether or not prosecutors object or agree to the motion.
News 18 has reached out to Allen's attorneys, but has not yet heard back as of the publication of this article.