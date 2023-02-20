Abduction suspect confirmed to be a man, no arrests made

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the suspect in Sunday afternoon's reported abduction is a man. He has not been found as of Monday afternoon.
In a news release, Captain Robert Hainje wrote a woman reported being held against her will in the 5500 block of State Road 26 East. She said her hands were bound by a man she allegedly knew after she drove to a wooded area near Faith East Community Center in Lafayette. As News 18 has previously reported, she drove there to find help after the man left the area.
The department said no more details will be released at this time, and there is still no threat to the community since they believe the incident was targeted.