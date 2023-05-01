"A new era," cameras allowed in murder trial courtroom

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Monday marks the beginning of jury selection in the trial of Nike Haynie. He was formally charged with murder in 2020.
Tippecanoe County Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin described Monday's trial as "Day one of a new era." Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for this jury trial under certain conditions.
As News 18 has previously reported, Nike Haynie is on trial for the murder of Marc Sherwood. Prosecutors say Haynie had been staying with Sherwood in Sherwood's home on Rochelle Drive in Lafayette for several weeks. During an interview with police, prosecutors say Haynie got into an argument and admitted to stabbing Sherwood several times with two knives.
Before jury selection began Monday, Judge Persin laid out the ground rules for all recordings that will be made during this trial. He said journalists may record opening and closing arguments from the defense and prosecution. Police officers and investigators testimony is also fair game. Testimony from witnesses may be recorded, but could be withheld from broadcast distribution until the jury has the case. Testimony from friends or family of the alleged victim cannot be recorded. The jury may also never be recorded.
Persin said he understands that this trial will be, in a way, experimental. But, if any journalists knowingly disobey the rules he set out today he would forbid them from ever recording in his courtroom again.
A documentary filmmaker was denied recording access in the courtroom because the order allowing cameras did not specifically list documentary filmmakers as a part of these new privileges.
Opening statements in the trial begin Tuesday morning.