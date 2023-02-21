A hot ticket: Purdue Police investigate basketball ticket scam

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Men's Basketball team is a hot ticket this year, literally. Campus police announced Tuesday they are investigating reports of ticket fraud.
Purdue Police said seven cases of this type of fraud have been reported to them since last semester. West Lafayette Police have received one report this month.
Listings for these nonexistent tickets are often posted on the messaging app GroupMe or on Facebook Marketplace.
The person trying to sell these tickets texts the person under the name of a current Purdue student. Chief Lesley Wiete says the names they use are likely people they already scammed.
So-called sells ask for payment through online platforms like Venmo or Zelle and never send a ticket in return, leaving people out anywhere from $50 to $150.
"We would recommend using [StubHub, the Athletic Department's selling partner] or go to the ticket office, or call them directly to purchase tickets," Wiete said. "Don't purchase tickets from somebody you don't know or from these apps."
Wiete said this also happened several times last semester during football season. She said investigating these kinds of crimes can be difficult and lengthy.
"Because it's technology driven, so that makes it a lot harder to investigate these types of crimes," she said. "It's a process. It's a very long, drawn-out process of, you know, writing up your paperwork, subpoenas and other things and other avenues that you have to go down to even get access to the information you need to try to prosecute somebody. Or, to find that suspect."
Purdue Police encourage anyone who has experienced this type of fraud to report it, even if it didn't happen during this basketball season.
To report cases of fraud like this call the Purdue University Police Department at 765-494-8221.