 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...

Strong wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible tomorrow afternoon and
evening across North Central Indiana. Light easterly winds in the
morning will turn southerly and dramatically increase during the
afternoon. Strong wind gusts are expected to persist into the
evening hours then begin to diminish after sunset. Make sure to
secure loose objects that could blow around and become hazardous.

A hot ticket: Purdue Police investigate basketball ticket scam

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue Police Department Sign

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Men's Basketball team is a hot ticket this year, literally. Campus police announced Tuesday they are investigating reports of ticket fraud.

Purdue Police said seven cases of this type of fraud have been reported to them since last semester. West Lafayette Police have received one report this month.

Listings for these nonexistent tickets are often posted on the messaging app GroupMe or on Facebook Marketplace.

The person trying to sell these tickets texts the person under the name of a current Purdue student. Chief Lesley Wiete says the names they use are likely people they already scammed.

So-called sells ask for payment through online platforms like Venmo or Zelle and never send a ticket in return, leaving people out anywhere from $50 to $150.

"We would recommend using [StubHub, the Athletic Department's selling partner] or go to the ticket office, or call them directly to purchase tickets," Wiete said. "Don't purchase tickets from somebody you don't know or from these apps."

Wiete said this also happened several times last semester during football season. She said investigating these kinds of crimes can be difficult and lengthy.

"Because it's technology driven, so that makes it a lot harder to investigate these types of crimes," she said. "It's a process. It's a very long, drawn-out process of, you know, writing up your paperwork, subpoenas and other things and other avenues that you have to go down to even get access to the information you need to try to prosecute somebody. Or, to find that suspect."

Purdue Police encourage anyone who has experienced this type of fraud to report it, even if it didn't happen during this basketball season.

To report cases of fraud like this call the Purdue University Police Department at 765-494-8221. 

Tags

Recommended for you