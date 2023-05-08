"A brotherhood," students complete firefighter training

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Dujuan Dillard, Senior at Lafayette Jefferson High School, is one step closer to his dream.
"Ever since I was little, I had the fight to be a firefighter," he said after completing the final training exercise in the Greater Lafayette Career Academy Fire & Rescue program; a live burn.
"It feels amazing," he said. "[To] go in there, get training, you know. You get to experience the real heat."
Dillard was on the backup team, standing by to head into the blaze in case the fire attack team didn't have enough oxygen.
"This is, basically, going through the things we've trained on to make sure they're proficient at these things," Instructor Hector Zaragoza said. "So, when they hit the streets and start applying at different departments they've got some training in their background and they're ready to go."
"If you're a high school student interested in this program, make sure your grades are up," Instructor Tyler Hershman said. "We'll take anyone who's a junior or senior, there's a certain GPA you have to have." He said high school attendance records also matter for acceptance into the program.
"As far as adults, if they want to get into the fire service, they could always reach out to their local volunteer fire department, get involved that way," Hershman said. "They go through the exact same training as career fire departments."
For Dillard, this program gave him more than just hands-on experience.
"I got a lot of certifications, a lot of confidence, and I made a lot of friends," he said. "It's like a brotherhood."