Top ranked Harrison tennis siblings work together for success

Aaron and Emma Gu picked up a tennis racket at five years old and never looked back.
"Both of our parents came to the U.S. from China," Aaron Gu said. "They were graduate students, and they both played on the club tennis team at Purdue and they met on the tennis court."
Tennis came naturally for Aaron and Emma, who started playing from a very young age.
"I was five years old and I just went with my parents one day to the courts and they just fed me balls and I fell in love with the sport," Aaron Gu said.
As for Emma, she fell in love with tennis after trying out a few different sports such as dance, soccer and gymnastics.
The Gu siblings decided to seriously pursue tennis at around eight years old.
"When we were younger, we were just doing it for fun but as we matured we realized this was something we could be really good at so we decided to do it year-round and fully commit to it," Aaron Gu said.
Tennis did not only serve as a hobby for the Gu's, but it made the siblings grow close and become best friends.
"Having somebody that I can hit with any day or any time I want, it's a real luxury," Aaron Gu said. "I'm really grateful that she's here."
"I'm really thankful too," Emma Gu said. "I'm really lucky that I have a built in hitting partner. A lot of times, if I go to a tournament alone and I need to be coached or just vent, I text him."
When Emma was a freshman at Harrison, she reached the state championship. Emma was undefeated, winning 30 straight matches before states.
Emma said she would never forget when Aaron brought a group of his friends to her championship match to cheer her on.
Aaron has also been there for her when she was down.
"There was a particularly bad match," Emma Gu said. "I was crying and I called him. I think we talked for an hour and a half on FaceTime. He made me feel better."
Aaron said he doesn't spend time with anybody else more than his sister.
"Over the past three summers, we'd probably spend 10 hours a day together at home, on the court or in the gym," Aaron Gu said.
When asked if they ever get tired of doing everything together, they both laughed and said no.
With Aaron being a year older than Emma, he knows he needs to cherish the time they have together before he leaves for college.
Aaron will be taking his talents to the U.S. Naval Academy. He said he was looking at other high-academic caliber schools, but decided on Navy after going on campus.
"Once I made my visit to the Naval Academy, I just fell in love with the place," Aaron Gu said. "Everybody there is so supportive of each other. It's just one big family."
Emma has started her college search and recently took an official visit to the Naval Academy.
She is excited about visiting different schools and making her decision, but admits she would like to be close to her brother in college.
"Aaron really wants me to go there," Emma Gu said. "The men's and women's teams hit together a fair amount there, so we would actually have some practices together. But I want to take my time with my decision since it is the next four years."
Even though the Gu siblings are each other's number one fans, there is obviously some friendly competition.
"When we play, sometimes we're at each other's throats and the next day we're best friends," Aaron Gu said. "Emma loves to hit the ball as hard as she can. She used to try to hit a winner on every single ball. Most of the time it was three or four feet behind the baseline."
Emma said if you put her and Aaron against each other on the court, 99% of the time Aaron would win. However, her tennis recruiting page is higher than his.
"I like to play smarter and pick the points apart," Aaron said. "I love to serve and volley."
Both Aaron and Emma's favorite tennis player is Roger Federer. They were in school when they learned of his retirement.
"He's the greatest player of all time," Aaron Gu said. "He's just iconic. There's nothing to not like about the guy. I love his game style."
Aaron said he also likes to model his game after Rafael Nadal.
"I really like how Nadal fights for every ball and gives 100% on the court," Aaron Gu said. "That's the mentality that I want to have on the court."
Aaron and Emma joined forces this past July in a mixed doubles tournament. There were 16 teams and the Gu siblings played four matches and won all four.
"It was honestly the most fun I've had on the tennis court," Aaron Gu said.
Off of the tennis courts, Aaron and Emma love to play pickleball. They played in a Lafayette pickleball tournament together and enjoyed it because it is similar to tennis.
Emma is also the Harrison boys tennis team manager. She loves getting to practice every day with the boys team, and is nervous for next year when a lot of them graduate.
"I'm scared because it's my senior year and Aaron won't be able to experience my last first day of school or anything," Emma Gu said. "It's also sad because I don't know who I'm going to hit with."
One of the things Emma is excited about? Getting the car once Aaron leaves.
As for right now, Aaron will be competing with his Harrison High School team in sectionals play.
Harrison is hosting the IHSAA Boys Tennis Sectional #56 on September 28, 29, and 30.