Tips to remember when preparing for out-of-town trips

This summer, many people are taking advantage of the perfect weather to take trips out of town. However, the warm season also brings opportunities for scammers to take advantage of vacation-goers.
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Indiana residents to stay alert while preparing for out-of-town trips with these tips to avoid common vacation scams:
- Before booking your trip, be careful to avoid high-pressure sales pitches.
- Be cautious when using an unfamiliar company, check the Better Business Bureau ratings and research the company online.
- Check the fine print of your contract: it will tell you about how the operator may be able to change or cancel your trip, as well as the penalties for cancellation.
- When posting on social media about your trip, use good judgement.
- Consider changing your online privacy settings while you're away.
- And finally, pay with card. It provides more protection than cash or checks.
The Attorney General also said to keep in mind: if a deal seems to good to be true, it probably is.