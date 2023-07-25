Tips to Beat the Heat

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Temperatures are going to reach the hottest of the year. Tippecanoe County Health Officer, Dr. Greg Loomis, doesn't recommend going outside if you don't have to, but if you do, here are some tips on how you can stay safe.
The first tip is to stay hydrated. Although water is the best thing for your hydration, you also need electrolytes. Loomis recommends drinking Gatorade or Propel.
He says to stay away from drinks with caffeine, like coffee and energy drinks, sugary drinks like juice, and alcohol on the heat.
Loomis recommends wearing white clothing outside. White clothing reflects the sun rays, where as dark clothing absorbs them.
Loomis encourages you to clean out your air conditioner filters, and make sure it is working. He says to run them as much as possible in your inside your home and car.
When you go outside, stay in the shade as much as you can. Loomis says to limit your time outside. You know it's been too long when you are profusely sweating. He says this can be deadly.
"I would not want to be out long enough where you're profusely sweating. The big concern is heat exhaustion. When you stop sweating, you're prone to heat stroke which could be lethal," Loomis said.
His other concerns are people with preexisting heart and breathing problems going outside.