Tips on how to protect your property from brutal cold

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— As preparations for Christmas are finishing up, some people are getting ready to spend a nice holiday at home.
But, a number of people are also getting ready to travel. This year, Lafayette is expecting its coldest Christmas since the 1980s. Temperatures are expected to dip below zero at night and are going to fail to rise much higher during the days.
Stan Kappes, Vice President of Anderson Plumbing, offered some advice on how to maintain your home while you're away.
"If you normally have 70 degrees [set] in your house, and you decide to turn it down to 50," Kappes said. "Those outside walls are going to be freezing. So, you have the chance for wind and cold air to get in there and freeze those pipes. So, when they get home and turn the heat back up, that's when it's going to break and start flooding the house."
Kappes gave the following tips:
- Keep your cabinet doors open to allow warm air to get to exterior walls.
- Leave faucets running.
- If you're gone for long periods of time, consider turning your main water off.
By turning the main water off, Kappes said, if any problems do occur with pipes, that won't result in flooding in your home.
"A lot of people will have their neighbors come check up on things which is fine," Kappes said. "But if something freezes or breaks right after the neighbor leaves, it's done you no good."
Another thing to keep an eye on is your car. According to Caleb Martin, General Manager at Beck's Auto Center, pay attention to the fluids in your car and make sure the level of coolant is sufficient so your car is protected down to the right temperature.
Martin also said it's important to monitor your tires.
"We see a lot of TPMS (Tire pressure monitor) lights," Martin said. "You'll get stranded on the road pretty quickly because the change in temperature changes the air pressure in your tire."
And for that reason, Martin recommends keeping a kit in your car just in case.
According to Martin, It's a good idea to keep water, blankets, a shovel and sand somewhere in your vehicle.