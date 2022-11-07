Tips for Election Day 2022

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind (WLFI)— Election Day is Tuesday and polls around the area will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ken Jones, Chairperson of the Voter Services Committee with the League of Women Voters of Greater Lafayette, said to wait it out even if the lines are long toward the end of the day.
"If you're in line before 6 p.m. and there's a long line," said Jones. "Stay in line because they'll let you vote as long as you're in line."
Jones also stresses that it is not to late to inform yourself about the candidates on your ballot.
"So it's the Vote 411 website," Jones said. "You put in your address and it brings up all the candidates on your ballot. You might see an interview that was done with them. So real live interviews, as well as their answers to questions."
Jones has a message for those who are still unsure of whether or not they will vote in this election.
"Why would you want to leave it to a small group of voters to determine the path of this country, our state and also our county?" Jones said.
Jones adds that it is better to avoid voting straight party, because that leaves out the school board races, which are nonpartisan.
Another reminder is to make sure you have a valid Indiana photo ID with an expiration on you when you go to vote.