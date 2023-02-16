Tippecanoe Township residents decide what they want to see for the future

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe Area Plan Commission held its Public input meeting for Battle Ground and Tippecanoe Township Thursday.
A large population growth is expected over the next generation in Tippecanoe township.
Preparing for that growth, area planners wanted input from residents on what they want to see over the next several years.
Meeting in the Battle Ground Intermediate cafeteria...residents worked together to decide what they wanted to improve, change and keep the same about the township.
By the end of the meeting residents were able to narrow down to 10 subjects to focus on.
In no specific order, there were the top 10 most popular topics:
Trail System
Infrastructure
Controlled Growth
Road Improvements
Restoration of downtown
Zoning approval to protect housing and businesses
Development of farm fields
Environmental impacts and threats to water
Don’t change small town feeling
Protect rural areas
Tippecanoe county commissioner David Byers has been involved with both the Wabash township and Tippecanoe township through this process.
Byers explains why these meetings are an important first step.
“We are trying to figure out exactly where the major growth is happening, how can we semi control but do it in a constructive way, and I think that's the biggest key is, you know, how can we continue to expand our community in a prosperous and correct way.”