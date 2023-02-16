 Skip to main content
Tippecanoe Township Residence Decide What They Want To See For The Future

  • 0
Residents make list of what they want to see happen to the future of their township.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —   The Tippecanoe Area Plan Commission held its Public input meeting for Battle Ground and Tippecanoe Township tonight.

A large population growth is expected over the next generation in Tippecanoe township. Preparing for that growth, area planners wanted input from residents on what they want to see over the next several years.

Meeting in the Battle Ground Intermediate cafeteria...residents worked together to decide what they wanted to improve, change and keep the same about the township.

By the end of the meeting residents were able to narrow down to 10 subjects to focus on. 

In no specific order, there were the top 10 most popular topics:

  1. Trail System

  2. Infrastructure 

  3. Controlled Growth

  4. Road Improvements

  5. Restoration of downtown

  6. Zoning approval to protect housing and businesses

  7. Development of farm fields

  8. Environmental impacts and threats to water

  9. Don’t change small town feeling

  10. Protect rural areas

Tippecanoe county commissioner David Byers has been involved with both the Wabash township and Tippecanoe township through this process.

Byers explains why these meetings are an important first step. 

“We are trying to figure out exactly where the major growth is happening, how can we semi control but do it in a constructive way, and I think that's the biggest key is, you know, how can we continue to expand our community in a prosperous and correct way.”

 

