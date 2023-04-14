Tippecanoe School Corporation names Elementary and Secondary "Teacher of the Year"

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Each year Tippecanoe School Corporation names an "Elementary School Teacher of the Year" and a "Secondary School Teacher of the Year."
This year Anne Peters, a Woodland Elementary School Teacher, was awarded the Tippecanoe School Corporation's "Elementary School Teacher of the Year." Rahul Menon, a McCutcheon High School Teacher, was awarded Tippecanoe School Corporation's "Secondary School Teacher of the Year."
Title One teacher Anne Peters said she was very surprised.
"So, I was completely shocked!" said Mrs. Peters. "I had no idea that this was coming."
As a Title One teacher, Mrs. Peters travels from classroom to classroom at Woodland Elementary School.
She's thankful for the community that surrounds her there. If there's one main focus for her though, it's embracing her students with open arms.
"Students feel welcome here, and they feel loved when they're here, that they want to go to school," said Mrs. Peters. "If they're gonna remember me, I mean, I don't work with students six hours a day. I'm with them for thirty minutes, fifteen minutes, like short amounts of time. I want students to remember that I care. So when I see them in the hallways, I am always going to give a hug or say hello.
"Secondary School Teacher of the Year" was awarded to High School math teacher Rahul Menon. Having previously received a Golden Apple Award, Menon was no stranger to being recognized.
"I feel like my students deserve award-winning teachers, and so it's nice to be able to provide them with that," said Menon.
Mr. Menon began working at McCutcheon upon graduating from Purdue and 23 years later, he remains. He takes pride in an open dialogue among students during his class.
Both Anne Peters and Rahul Menon combine for forty-two years of experience in education.