Tippecanoe School Corp. receives e-learning grant, will upgrade internet access

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Students in the Tippecanoe School Corporation will soon have expanded and stronger internet access in their schools thanks to a grant from a West Lafayette nonprofit.
TSC recently received a more than $353,000 grant from the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network. The corporation will use the grant to replace nearly 1,200 wireless access points in all 19 of its school buildings.
The funds will also be combined with federal funds from the Universal Service Program for Schools and Libraries to expand the wifi connection outside of McCutcheon High School.
TSC Director of Technology, Dr. Devin Arms, says upgrading the system is critical for students who do not have the necessary internet access outside of school.
"We recognize that for many of our students, when they go home, they just don't have that same level of connectivity,” Arms said. “It's critical that when they are here that they have every opportunity to access the content that they need to create the content that they're asked to do for classes."
This is the second grant the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network has awarded to the Tippecanoe School Corporation. The corporation used the first grant last year to expand outdoor wifi coverage at Harrison and McCutcheon High Schools.
Arms says the current system was installed to handle one device per student, which he adds is no longer the reality.
"Most students have two, sometimes even three devices between their smart watch, their smartphone, their school issued laptop,” Arms said. “The number of devices that are connecting to those wireless access points is increasing by the year. We're hopeful that the new access points are going to be able to support that higher level of density."
Arms says despite receiving the grant now, the corporation likely will not be able to access the equipment needed to make these upgrades until next spring due to supply shortages. Learn more about the e-learning grant here.