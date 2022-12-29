Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector.
Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday.
Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm.
He's light-heartedly regarded as a penny pincher. He says he's proud of the county's financial shape as he exits.
Plantenga admits he's seen some weird stuff after nearly 40 years in county government.
"There's just some of the things that have come through the commissioners meetings we've had," Plantenga says. "Out at Battle Ground, there was a stripper that was practicing in her front yard when the school buses were coming by. We've had a number of things like that."
In his first run for auditor, an attempted courthouse bombing in 1998 was also the last day for Democrats to slate a potential opponent.
He didn't find out he would remain unopposed until several days later.
"Of all the days, not that there's ever a good day for a courthouse bombing," Plantenga joked.
Plantenga will be replaced by current Treasurer Jennifer Weston, who was unopposed in the November general election.
"I'm going to miss everybody," he says. "I've been around here for a long, long time. To not to come work in the county building is certainly going to be different."