Tippecanoe County voter turnout slightly ahead of past midterms

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Voter turnout so far is slightly ahead of numbers from the past two midterm elections.
More than 12,000 voters have cast ballots in person and another 2,200 people have voted by mail.
That's about 11% of the 124,000 people registered to vote in Tippecanoe County.
That percentage is slightly higher than the 10% turnout at the same time in 2014 and 2018 midterm elections.
County Clerk Julie Roush says staff added two extra machines at the Faith West Community this week to accommodate higher-than-expected voter turnout.
"We don't have the crystal ball," she said. "We don't know exactly what the turnout's going to be, so we prepare just in case we need it, so had those ready. They were already programmed."
Roush expects long lines at vote centers on Election Day. She encouraged people to cast their ballots early Saturday at one of five early voting locations.