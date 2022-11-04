 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tippecanoe County voter turnout slightly ahead of past midterms

  • 0
Vote here Generic

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Voter turnout so far is slightly ahead of numbers from the past two midterm elections.

More than 12,000 voters have cast ballots in person and another 2,200 people have voted by mail.

That's about 11% of the 124,000 people registered to vote in Tippecanoe County.

That percentage is slightly higher than the 10% turnout at the same time in 2014 and 2018 midterm elections.

County Clerk Julie Roush says staff added two extra machines at the Faith West Community this week to accommodate higher-than-expected voter turnout.

"We don't have the crystal ball," she said. "We don't know exactly what the turnout's going to be, so we prepare just in case we need it, so had those ready. They were already programmed."

Roush expects long lines at vote centers on Election Day. She encouraged people to cast their ballots early Saturday at one of five early voting locations.

For a full list of locations, click here

Tags

Recommended for you